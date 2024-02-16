TGIF Kern County, we have more rain moving our way beginning Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County.

A low pressure trough in the northern potion of the Pacific ocean will bring two rounds of precipitation to our CWA over the weekend into early next week.

The first system will be the smaller of the two, leading to periods of light precipitation across the region on Saturday.

For the valley, there is a 50-75% chance for 0.1 inches or more of rain, and the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet has a 25-40% chance for 4 inches or more of snow.

This has lead to a Winter Weather Advisory being issued for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet and to the north of Lodgepole.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 66 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and prep for wet weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

