TGIF Kern County we have sensational conditions setting in with highs in the eighties just in time for Easter

High Pressure moving in and building bringing warmer conditions and temps well above average.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 08:13:49-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone get ready for a perfect holiday weekend.

Progressively warming temperatures and overall dry conditions will continue for the area today and through the weekend.

A Pacific Northwest system will clip mountain communities from Yosemite down to Tulare County today through tonight, but impacts and snowfall will be minimal.

Warming temperatures will peak on Monday, with strong probabilities that many areas in the San Joaquin Valley will see 80 degrees as a high temperature.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 73 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and have a great holiday weekend.

