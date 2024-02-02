TGIF, lingering showers today with much more rain moving our way for several days ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County.

Lingering showers continue across the Central California interior as the main atmospheric river storm exits the region.

Ensemble upper-air analysis is showing enough energy still pushing through to support overnight showers and possible afternoon convection.

Convection on Thursday afternoon allowed precipitation total to reach above the 1 inch line across many mountain communities.

While the chances of significant widespread precipitation have diminished, lingering showers will remain across the area as even a chance of a thunderstorm will exist across the San Joaquin

Valley this Friday afternoon.

Will see the current activity of precipitation and winds exit the region ahead of another atmospheric river event expected during the weekend.

Yet, will allow the Flood Watch products to expire this morning.

Current projections show the next event expect during the weekend and focused on Sunday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 58 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and enjoy the rain.

