TGIF rain continues lasting well into next week with tropical moisture keeping temps on the higher side

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County the atmospheric river event started this afternoon for our area and will continue through Sunday, with the heaviest rainfall this morning and afternoon.

Most of the rainfall will occur in the Sierra Nevada below 8000ft and the foothills, with lighter rainfall in the eastern valley, and the lightest rainfall in the western valley.

This rain may cause flooding in the foothills and Sierra Nevada as the established snow melts.

Another system may come in after this one, beginning on Monday and dissipating by Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 65 degrees with lows in the mid thirties.

Stay safe and stay dry.