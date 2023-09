BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County Dry conditions continue to prevail with a warm up into the weekend.

A cool down will follow starting Monday and last through the workweek.

Light winds through the weekend and into next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 96 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

As always stay safe and have a great weekend.

