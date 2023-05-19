Watch Now
TGIF we have a beautiful day ahead with temperatures holding in the nineties, clear skies and light winds.

Low pressure south of us is bringing a very small chance of rain for mountain areas over the weeknd.
bg 7 day 5-19-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 5-19-2023.PNG
Posted at 6:09 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 09:09:27-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Friday, above normal temperatures will continue through next week, with the San Joaquin Valley seeing highs in the mid to high 90`s in the afternoon.

There will be a slight cool down starting Thursday, lowering highs to the high 80`s in the afternoon.

Runoff from melting snowpack will continue to impact the Sierra Nevada and foothills as temperatures remain high, causing high flows in rivers and streams, and flooding in some areas.

The Sierra Nevada may see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon today and every afternoon until Friday next week.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield today is 94 degrees with lows in the high sixties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

