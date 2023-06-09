TGIF we have a beautiful weekend ahead with temperatures in the eighties and a chance of rain

Watch Now
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 08:58:36-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County.

Temperatures will continue to cool as the week comes to an end.

Afternoons will bring chances of thunderstorms and showers for the higher elevations throughout the region, especially the Sierra Nevada for the next week.

A more pronounced system will make it`s way into the area Sunday evening bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms for the Mountains as well as valley locations with a few strong storms possible.

Next week will bring warmer temperatures back to the valley.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 86 with lows in the high sixties.

As always stay safe on the roads and stay hydrated.

9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018