BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County, high temperatures across the San Joaquin Valley will hover between 95 and 100 degrees through Friday before a cooling trend brings temperatures closer to seasonal

averages.

Monday temperatures are forecast to be around 4 to 7 degrees below normal.

Our forecast high today is 98 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

