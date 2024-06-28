TGIF, we have another warming trend beginning tomorrow bringing triple digit highs back to the region

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF, gusty winds will continue early this morning along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect from through 8 AM.

A warming trend will begin today across central California with temperature this afternoon 2 to 4 degrees above season normals.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise above 100 degrees again over the lower elevations by Saturday and above 105 degrees by next Tuesday.

Temperatures will approach 110 degrees in the valley and desert areas Wednesday, with triple digit heat continuing into next weekend.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Tuesday through Saturday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 99 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

