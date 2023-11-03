TGIF we have warm conditions through the weekend as clocks fall back

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a nice weekend ahead.

Temperatures will remain a 5 to 7 degrees above normal through the weekend before dropping to just below normal by Wednesday and again on Friday.

These drops will coincide with two systems that will bring a slight chance of precipitation to the areas north of Fresno County, with areas to the south remaining dry.

These systems are also likely to lead to stronger winds throughout our area, especially on the Mojave Slopes.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 78 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

