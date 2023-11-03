Watch Now
TGIF we have warm conditions through the weekend as clocks fall back

Temperatures are still well above average for the next few days cooling off mid-week next.
bg 7day 11-3-23.png
23ABC
bg 7day 11-3-23.png
bg mnt 7 day 11-3-23.png
Posted at 5:41 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 08:41:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a nice weekend ahead.

Temperatures will remain a 5 to 7 degrees above normal through the weekend before dropping to just below normal by Wednesday and again on Friday.

These drops will coincide with two systems that will bring a slight chance of precipitation to the areas north of Fresno County, with areas to the south remaining dry.

These systems are also likely to lead to stronger winds throughout our area, especially on the Mojave Slopes.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 78 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

