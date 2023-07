BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County,

Triple digit heat is expected to continue across most of the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County desert areas through the next several days.

Very hot temperatures are in store through this weekend.

Mainly dry conditions will prevail through next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 106 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

Stay safe and avoid the heat if you can.