Thanksgiving week storm brings rain to Kern on Monday and Tuesday

Happy Monday, Kern County. We're tracking a strong storm system that will impact our region over the next 48 hours. An atmospheric river will bring light to moderate rain to Kern starting this morning until early Wednesday.

The heaviest rain is expected in the Kern River Valley, with some models showing 2 to 3 inches of rainfall expected by Wednesday. There is a chance for localized flooding from this storm system, as well as possible rockslides in the canyon. In Bakersfield and the surrounding north valley areas, a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected.

The good news is we do not expect snow from this system, and our conditions are set to calm down in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Until then, be safe on the roads. Keep both hands on the wheel, be aware of any possible debris in the roadway and drive slowly along wet roads as they could be slick.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 60 degrees by late afternoon

Taft: 62

Arvin: 62

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 56 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 52

Wofford Heights: 53

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 58 by the afternoon.

California City: 58

Ridgecrest: 58

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 51 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 52

Pine Mountain Club: 49

