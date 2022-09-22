The first day of Fall is here and we are moving into this season with a warming trend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The first day of Fall begins at 6pm tonight and we have been spoiled with temperatures well below average as an area of Low Pressure was West of us.

Beginning tomorrow an area of High Pressure will move in from the East and bring our temperatures up five plus degrees from our seasonal average.

This spike in temperatures will carry us into the middle of next week.

There is a small chance of rain for the Sierras.

But here at home we are sitting pretty with a gorgeous day ahead.

Our Forecast High today is 83 degrees.

Expect clear skies, breezes coming in from the West and dry air moving in as well.

The air quality is moderate and will worsen as High Pressure moves in.

As always, stay safe and stay hydrated.