The holiday weekend ahead is looking to be perfect with temps above average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Christmas Day is almost here, and the weekend is going to be ideal.

We have an area of High-Pressure West of us slowly clearing our skies and bringing our numbers up.

Today we are still experiencing foggy conditions as well as hazy conditions.

We have light winds coming in from the East and Poor Air Quality.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 50 degrees, temps eight degrees below seasonal average with lows in the mid-thirties.

We also have a 30% chance of rain heading our way next week with snow levels potentially at 8000 ft.

As always stay safe and stay warm.