Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The holiday weekend ahead is looking to be perfect with temps above average

An area of High Pressure is slowly moving in clearing our skies and warming us up.
bg 7day 12-22-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7day 12-22-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 12-22-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:39 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 08:39:35-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Christmas Day is almost here, and the weekend is going to be ideal.

We have an area of High-Pressure West of us slowly clearing our skies and bringing our numbers up.

Today we are still experiencing foggy conditions as well as hazy conditions.

We have light winds coming in from the East and Poor Air Quality.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 50 degrees, temps eight degrees below seasonal average with lows in the mid-thirties.

We also have a 30% chance of rain heading our way next week with snow levels potentially at 8000 ft.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018