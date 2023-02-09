The warm-up begins before cooler conditions and rain chances move our way this weekend

Temperatures are on the rise here in Kern County- at least until Saturday.

On Thursday, Bakersfield is expected to hit a high of 68°.

The rest of the valley should expect similar temps.

The Kern River Valley will also be in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow.

As well as our desert regions.

Our Grapevine communities will be seeing high temperatures hit around the upper 50s on Thursday.

Something that may factor into your drive to work tomorrow is fog.

We are still watching these dense fog advisories stick around- Thursday's is for Delano, Wasco, and Shafter area and lasts until 9 a.m.

A ridge of high pressure will move in closer on Thursday and Friday, bumping up temperatures above average.

Then conditions get cooler as we head towards the weekend, with rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.

