The week ahead: A few more foggy mornings and then warmer temperatures

Happy first day of Hanukkah to all those who celebrate!

Here in Bakersfield, we will be seeing a foggy morning again, as the Dense Fog Advisory is still in effect for most of the Central Valley.

Our valley in Kern County can expect the Dense Fog Advisory to expire at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but we could see foggy conditions last beyond that.

We are also waking up to a cold morning again.

The areas of Delano, Wasco, and Shafter are still tracking the freeze warning set to expire on Monday at 7 a.m.

Bakersfield will be warming up to a high of 54° today.

We will start to see temperatures climb on Monday and then eventually reach the low 60s by Thursday.

The Kern River Valley will continue to see mid 50s today, but then slowly raise to the mid 60s by Thursday, getting close to 70° by Christmas.

Our Grapevine communities are still hanging out in the upper 40s and low 50s for today and then gradually rise to the upper 50s by the end of next week.

Our deserts will remain in the mid 50s, and then slowly make their way to the mid 60s by Saturday.

Expect lighter winds today and poor air quality in the unhealthy range.

