The week ahead: Comfortable start then a warm stretch

Well we finally saw average temperatures in our forecast, but those should be hiking up to above average again this week.

Sunday and Monday in Bakersfield are feeling average in the low 80s, but things are warming up as we head throughout the week.

We are seeing temperatures rise to 87° on Wednesday and stay in the mid to upper 80s until Saturday.

As for the Kern River Valley, Monday starts the week in the mid 80s and reaches 86° on Wednesday.

The Grapevine communities are seeing the week begin in the low 70s and raise to the mid 70s by Wednesday.

Towards the end of the work week for our mountains, we are seeing a cooldown along with a chance of rain (10%) on Thursday.

Our deserts are sticking with the mid to upper 80s throughout this week ahead.

