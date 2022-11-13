The week ahead: Minimal change in temperatures with a slight warm up

Today looks like the coldest day we see in our seven day forecast, so hang in there today and tonight before we get closer to average temperatures for this time of year!

Bakersfield ends this week with a high of 55° on Sunday and then starts the week with a high of 63° on Monday.

The Valley stays in the 60s throughout the week and gradually raises up to the highest temperature of the week: a nice 65° on Thursday which also happens to be 23ABC's Community Baby Shower!

Our deserts can expect this week to stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the high temperatures.

As for the Kern River Valley, Sunday's high is in the mid 50s while Monday's brings the week to the 60s- staying there throughout the entire week.

Our Grapevine communities are feeling cooler in the 40s today and jumping to the 50s for the high temperatures on Monday.

Lows in the mountains will be close to and even below freezing so be aware of plants and animals that need to come inside!

