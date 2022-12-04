The week ahead: Rain chances dry up mid-week, temperatures cool

Well we woke up to a bit of rain here in Kern County, but it doesn't look like it will be sticking around for too long!

Sunday in Bakersfield is seeing rain chances in the morning, and then a drier and partly cloudy day with a high of 62°.

Temperatures for the week ahead hover around the mid 50s, with rain chances drying up by Wednesday.

The end of the week is tracking slight rain chances (10%) coming back into the forecast.

As for the Kern River Valley, Sunday sees highs in the upper 50s with a 60% chance of rain.

Temperatures bounce around the low to mid 50s throughout the week, with rain chances lasting until Tuesday and coming back on Friday.

Our Grapevine communities are seeing the rain chances (40% to 60%) stick around for Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

Then temps drop to the mid 40s for the rest of next week- with lows dropping into the upper 20s by Wednesday night.

Small rain chances return by Friday.

Our deserts see highs in the mid 60s today and then temperatures drop to the mid 50s as we head into next week.

The deserts could see gustier winds today, with potential wind gusts getting close to 30 mph by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Air quality is moderate today, and no burning unless registered.

