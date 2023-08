Yesterday in Bakersfield we reached 97°, just one degree below average for this time of year.

Today, we are getting even warmer with a projected high of 100°.

Our Grapevine communities are going to be in the upper 80s.

The Kern River Valley will be in the mid 90s today.

The deserts will be hovering around 105°.

Our air quality is still in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups at 126.

We are staying in the triple digits for the next few days, then heading back down to the mid-90s in Bakersfield.