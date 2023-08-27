The week ahead: Slowly getting warmer but not for long

As we finish up the weekend here in Kern County, we are seeing highs stay close to average.

Bakersfield will be 95° today, with similar highs for the rest of our valley communities.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid to low 80s.

The KRV will be mid to low 90s, while our deserts are right at and below the 100° mark.

Wind gusts are strongest in Eastern Kern at 20mph this afternoon, while the valley sees around 15mph.

Our air quality is better today, with an AQI at 105, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

As we head towards next week, we are getting close to the triple digit mark as we get to Thursday.

Temperatures will drop off by Friday, and we will get even some slight rain chances in our northern mountains.

