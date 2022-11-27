The week begins comfortable and dry, ends cooler with rain chances.

We had a quite warm Thanksgiving, but things are heading in the cooler direction next week!

Bakersfield ends this week with a nice high of 65° on Sunday.

Then the valley starts the week in the low 60s and dips into the 50s on Tuesday.

Towards the end of next week, temperatures cool down and 30% chances of rain come into the forecast for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The Kern River Valley begins next week in the upper 50s and hovers around the mid 50s throughout next week, with the same rain chances as the valley coming in on Thursday.

Our Grapevine communities will see upper 50s and low 60s today.

Then they are beginning next week in the low 50s and then drop into some mid 40s as they also track rain chances towards the end of next week.

Our desert communities are in the mid 60s today and then dropped those mid to upper 50s as we go throughout next week.

Our deserts are also tracking some gusty winds on Monday, as well as rain chances towards the end of next week.

