The weekend begins with continued rain and snow chances in Kern

What a week it has been Kern County!

For all those hunkering down because of the storm- good job! Hope may be on the horizon for a clear up but it doesn't stay clear for long.

Throughout your Saturday we will continue to see rain chances and scattered showers here in the Valley.

We picked up close to an inch of rain here in Bakersfield yesterday, setting a record for February 24th!

And it looks as if we could get close to an inch of rain again today in the Valley.

In terms of snow, we will continue to see heavy snow for our mountains.

4-8 inches is possible for new snowfall for Frazier Park, as well as 8 inches for Tehachapi today.

Slighter chances for our foothills and unusual areas are possible, it was reported by the National Weather Service that Arvin had 1 inch of snow!

We will continue to see travel impacts and road closures throughout the day, as well as our Winter Storm Warning for our mountains.

We see rain and snow chances last today, then drop off Sunday.

However, another storm system is heading our way on Monday so hold on tight to your umbrella everyone and stay safe!

