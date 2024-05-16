The weekend is almost here and it is promising to be perfect with temps in the eighties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Bakersfield, the Golden State remains between the two with rising heights from weakening ridge over the eastern Pacific.

The probability of thunder is near zero this afternoon for the Sierra.

The Mojave Slopes remain between the low pressure over the Colorado River Basin between Nevada and Arizona and surface high pressure over the Pacific.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 94 degrees today.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

