The weeks starts off with potential fog for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Good morning and happy Monday, as well as Martin Luther King Junior Day.

Today we are starting off with potential foggy conditions in our mountains, as well as a Dense Fog Advisory for counties north of us in the Central Valley.

Limited visibility may occur for areas like Lake Isabella, Keene, and Lebec.

Make sure to use your low beams and take it slow.

As for the temperatures today, Bakersfield will be seeing a high of 60°.

The KRV will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The Grapevine will be in the mid 50s.

Our deserts will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

As for what’s ahead, we are tracking a warm-up towards the end of the week. Getting close to the 70s in Bakersfield!

