Third consecutive day of triple digits expected Friday

Thursday was uncomfortably hot across Kern County.

Bakersfield hit 105°, with humidity levels that brought the heat index up to 108° in the afternoon.

China Lake hit 110°, Delano hit 103° and even Tehachapi got up to 95°.

Another hot day is expected Friday.

Bakersfield's forecast is 102°.

If that Bakersfield will have had three consecutive triple digit days, making for the first heatwave of the season.

Desert areas will still be near 110° Friday, but mountain areas should stay under 90°, and Lake Isabella should avoid triple digits.

Humidity levels are expected to be lower Friday, so the heat won't feel quite as unbearable.

The latest data has Bakersfield dropping out of the triple digits by the weekend, and models are actually running a bit cooler into next week now, with highs topping out in the upper 90s.

