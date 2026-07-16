Third day of triple digits expected Thursday.

We're in the midst of what is likely the second heatwave of 2026 in Bakersfield.

Tuesday and Wednesday both hit 104°.

Thursday's forecast is 102°, and if that verifies it will be the second time Bakersfield has had three consecutive triple digit days so far this year.

Temperatures remain warm to hot outside of Bakersfield too, with upper 80s expected in our mountain areas, upper 90s in the KRV, and widespread triple digits in the desert.

Looking ahead temperatures will likely fall off somewhat by the weekend, but highs will still be seasonably warm, and no significant cool down is expected.

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