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Third day of triple digits expected Thursday.

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update July 15, 2026
Posted

We're in the midst of what is likely the second heatwave of 2026 in Bakersfield.

Tuesday and Wednesday both hit 104°.

Thursday's forecast is 102°, and if that verifies it will be the second time Bakersfield has had three consecutive triple digit days so far this year.

Temperatures remain warm to hot outside of Bakersfield too, with upper 80s expected in our mountain areas, upper 90s in the KRV, and widespread triple digits in the desert.

Looking ahead temperatures will likely fall off somewhat by the weekend, but highs will still be seasonably warm, and no significant cool down is expected.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

07/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 76°

0%

Thursday

07/16/2026

Clear

103° / 74°

0%

Friday

07/17/2026

Clear

101° / 73°

0%

Saturday

07/18/2026

Clear

101° / 74°

0%

Sunday

07/19/2026

Clear

101° / 75°

0%

Monday

07/20/2026

Clear

101° / 74°

0%

Tuesday

07/21/2026

Clear

99° / 75°

0%

Wednesday

07/22/2026

Clear

101° / 75°

0%