This week ahead: Another heatwave on the horizon

While Sunday and Monday are forecasted to have highs in the upper 90s, those double digits are not sticking around for long.

Triple digits are in the forecast for Tuesday through the end of the week.

While we have not officially broken heatwave #3 as of Sunday morning, it looks like we will end it on Sunday and get into heatwave #4 later this week.

The Valley can expect highs around 103° degrees this week, and even going up to 105° degrees on Friday.

Our Grapevine communities should see mid to lower 90s this week, while Kern River Valley will be similar to the valley with triple digits starting on Tuesday.

Our desert communities will be the hottest in Kern County- reaching highs around 106° degrees this week and even a potential 111° degrees in Ridgecrest towards the end of the week.

We have it somewhat cooler right now but as we head into this week, make sure to stay hydrated because it will be hot!

