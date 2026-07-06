This week brings a slow but strong warming trend

Good morning! Temperatures are heating up this week. The timeline for the peak heat looks to be Thursday through Sunday. Keep heat safety top of mind and stay hydrated.

A strong ridge of high pressure is building this week here on the West Coast. It is July, so heat is not unusual, but this week brings moderate to high heat risk for most of the county.

Again, Thursday through Sunday is that timeline for the heat. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 98 on Monday, and by Friday, our forecast high is 104.

The desert is going to heat up to nearly 110 by Friday. Those neighborhoods also have dry conditions with gusty winds, so fire danger is a concern in the forecast this week.

Remember to drink water, stay inside or in the shade, and only walk dogs in the early morning or after sunset to protect your furry family members.

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