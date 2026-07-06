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This week brings a slow but strong warming trend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update July 6, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Temperatures are heating up this week. The timeline for the peak heat looks to be Thursday through Sunday. Keep heat safety top of mind and stay hydrated.

A strong ridge of high pressure is building this week here on the West Coast. It is July, so heat is not unusual, but this week brings moderate to high heat risk for most of the county.

Again, Thursday through Sunday is that timeline for the heat. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 98 on Monday, and by Friday, our forecast high is 104.

The desert is going to heat up to nearly 110 by Friday. Those neighborhoods also have dry conditions with gusty winds, so fire danger is a concern in the forecast this week.

Remember to drink water, stay inside or in the shade, and only walk dogs in the early morning or after sunset to protect your furry family members.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

07/06/2026

Sunny

100° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

07/07/2026

Sunny

100° / 69°

0%

Wednesday

07/08/2026

Sunny

98° / 70°

0%

Thursday

07/09/2026

Sunny

101° / 72°

0%

Friday

07/10/2026

Sunny

103° / 74°

0%

Saturday

07/11/2026

Mostly Sunny

101° / 76°

0%

Sunday

07/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

100° / 77°

0%

Monday

07/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

102° / 77°

0%