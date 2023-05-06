This weekend remains below average with comfortable temperatures

Happy weekend everyone!

We have been pampered with these nice 70° temperatures here in Bakersfield and we will continue to be pampered for this weekend.

For today Bakersfield you’ll see a high of 70°, with similar temperatures for the rest of our Valley communities .

As for our Grapvine communities- mid 50s looks like that will be the standard.

The Kern River Valley will hover around 60° today.

And our deserts will be in the mid 60s with a few warm spots like China Lake in Ridgecrest being 71°.

Eastern Kern will be a little bit on the gusty side today, with wind gusts getting up to 40 mph by 5 p.m. in some of our wind prone desert areas.

Surrounding communities will be 25 to 30 mph, while the valley will be 15 to 20 mph.

As this cool low pressure system leaves our area, midway next week a ridge of high pressure will build in and bump up our temperatures.

Stay warm today, and then stay cool next week!