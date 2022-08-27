This weekend's forecast: Finally double digits in sight

At last, a day without triple digits is in the forecast.

The Valley could finally get a break from this heatwave on Sunday with the forecasted high to be 95° degrees.

Saturday's high is still predicted to be 100° degrees- which would make it day 14 of our heatwave.

The Kern River Valley will also see mid to upper 90s this weekend with Saturday forecasted to be 97° degrees and Sunday to be 95° degrees.

Our Grapevine communities can expects highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

Desert communities could reach highs around 100° degrees this weekend, so still triple digits for eastern Kern County.

And while here in the Valley we get a break from the triple digits, it looks like they come right back in the middle of next week.

