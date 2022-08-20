Watch Now
This weekend's weather: Highs above average continue heatwave

Highs above average continue
Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 14:20:26-04

Highs in the triple digits are sticking around this weekend for the Valley.

Bakersfield is forecasted to be 106° degrees on Saturday and 103° degrees on Sunday.

Similar highs will be in our desert communities this weekend.

Our deserts can expect highs up to and around 106° degrees.

Kern River Valley will be seeing some triple digits as well, with highs reaching up to 101° degrees this weekend.

Grapevine communities can expect low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

We do have potential to break our heatwave on Monday with a forecasted high of 99, but those triple digits come right back on Tuesday.

