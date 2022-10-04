This weeks forecast: Fall temperatures pushed back by warm up

It's not quite sweater weather yet!

Currently temperatures are hovering around average for this time of year.

However, things are warming up towards the end of this week.

The Valley is starting the week in the upper 80s and will be seeing mid to low 90s beginning on Wednesday.

The Kern River Valley is already seeing low 90s on Tuesday, until Sunday when things drop to the upper 80s.

Our Grapevine communities will stick with the low 80s throughout the week until dropping into the upper 70s on Sunday.

We are also seeing a slight chance (10%) of rain in our mountains forecast for Sunday.

As for our deserts, temperatures will reach mid to low 90s throughout the entire week.