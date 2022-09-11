This weeks forecast: Kern County cools down

Kern is keeping out of the triple digits this week.

And for Bakersfield, not only are we in the double digits, we are seeing highs in the 80s this week!

Monday's predicted high is 92° and after that, the week mostly hangs out in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday could still see a 30% chance of monsoonal moisture in the afternoon, but it shouldn't stick around much longer.

However, our mountains are seeing a larger rain chance for Monday.

The Kern River Valley will also be in the mid to upper 80s this week, with rain chances for Monday at 50% and decreasing until Wednesday. Thursday is looking dry.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid to upper 70s this week, also with 50% rain chances on Monday that should dry up by Wednesday.

Our deserts can expect highs in the low 90s this week, with a 40% chance of rain on Monday.

Although the rain isn't going to last that much longer, remember to be aware of debris in the road when you are driving, as well as travel safe.

