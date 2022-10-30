This week's weather: A comfortable Halloween with a mid-week cooldown

Halloween, rain chances and snow chances- oh my!

It's busy week in Kern County for the transition from Halloween to November, and a busy week for our weather forecast as well.

Bakersfield starts the week in the 70s and then drops to the upper 50s on Wednesday.

Rain chances also come in on Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers.

The Kern River Valley begins the week with a high of 78° on Halloween and drops to 53° by Thursday, along with 20% chances of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

As for our Grapevine communities- we are seeing snow chances.

They start the week in the upper 60s and then lower to highs in the 40s.

While the rain chances are similar to the Valley- the overnight lows are projected to be in the upper 20s and low 30s, so we could see some snow chances for our mountains!

Our deserts are starting the week in the upper 70s and heading to the 60s by Wednesday: also seeing a 30% chance of rain.

The real sweater weather is heading our way folks!

