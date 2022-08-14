This weeks weather: Heatwave #3 looks likely for the Valley

The Valley has seen the last of its double digits for a while.

Highs this week for Bakersfield will be in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees on Wednesday, just in time for back to school.

The Kern River Valley is heating up as well this week- expect highs just over 100° degrees and in the upper 90s.

Grapevine communities will reach highs in the low 90s this week, along with something we are seeing in our mountains and deserts- chances of storms and showers.

The monsoonal moisture will bring rain chances in the beginning of this week.

As for our desert communities, highs will be up to and around 105° degrees.

A heatwave is official on the third day of highs above 100° degrees, so heatwave #3 of the summer definitely looks like it will happen this week!

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect on Tuesday and is set to last until Friday for the Valley and Kern River Valley.

