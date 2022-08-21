This week's weather: Triple digits remain in the forecast

Our heatwave looks like it is going to continue throughout the week.

Bakersfield this week can expect highs hovering around 102° degrees.

Our mountain communities are also feeling the heat this week.

Kern River Valley can see a few triple digits in the forecast this week on Tuesday and Wednesday and upper 90s other than that.

Grapevine Communities will mainly be seeing upper 80s with a few low 90s mixed in.

A slight chance (10%) of monsoonal moisture is forecasted to come into our mountains on Wednesday.

Our deserts will be the hottest in Kern County this week, with highs up to and around 105° degrees.

Stay hydrated, stay cool, and stay safe from the heat!

