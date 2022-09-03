Three day weekend: Excessive heat throughout California

This three day weekend looks hot, hot, and very hot.

And it's not cooling down for a while.

Bakersfield this Labor Day Weekend can expect Saturday to have a high of 103° degrees, Sunday to be 106° degrees, and Monday to be a near record breaking 108° degrees.

Our deserts will see the majority of the heat with highs up to and around 110° degrees.

While our mountains are usual cooler, this weekend it's not by much.

Kern River Valley will be in the triple digits this weekend, with heat climbing to 106° degrees on Labor Day.

Our Grapevine communities will see mid to upper 90s for this three day weekend.

If you are traveling for Labor Day, the coast of California is still feeling some heat.

San Francisco will see a high of 77° degrees today, San Luis Obispo will be 96° degrees , Pismo Beach will be 86° degrees and Los Angeles is projected to be 100° degrees.

Our excessive heat warning is still in effect until Wednesday.

And our air quality is still predicted to be in the unhealthy range, so Golden Empire Transit is offering free bus rides today.

