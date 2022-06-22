Rain chances are back in the forecast!

An upper level low spinning off the coast will be guiding monsoonal moisture our way through the day on Wednesday.

That moisture will serve as fuel for isolated to scattered showers and storms that will develop starting Wednesday morning and lasting into the evening.

Given the spotty nature of these storms, we aren't going to get very much helpful moisture on Wednesday, and many spots will miss out on rain entirely.

However, some stronger storms may be able to generate some brief heavy downpours, as well as gusty winds.

The main threat from this round of storms will be lightning, especially dry lightning.

Dry lightning occurs when rain from a storm evaporates before it hits the ground, but lightning still strikes.

Lightning striking dry vegetation is a common source of ignition for wildfires.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a few more showers and storms are possible, but not nearly as many as Wednesday.

By Friday we're back to hot and dry weather, and are likely heading into our first heatwave of the season by the weekend.

