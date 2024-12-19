Thursday brings more clouds to the valley, nicer conditions for the rest of Kern

Happy Thursday, Kern County. There's been little change in our weather overnight, and we're on track for another cloudy day in the valley. The area of high pressure settled on the West Coast has trapped some clouds in the valley areas, and those are set to keep our afternoon temperatures on the cooler side in Bakersfield.

Outside of the valley, the rest of Kern County can expect beautiful conditions in the 60s and 70s. Friday looks to be nicer in Bakersfield, and we're expecting around 70 degrees to wrap up the week.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 64 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 62

Arvin: 66

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 74 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 70

Wofford Heights: 72

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 70 by the afternoon.

California City: 72

Ridgecrest: 71

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 64 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 64

Pine Mountain Club: 66

