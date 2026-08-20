Thursday expected to be the peak of the latest warm-up

Good morning! Thursday is expected to be the peak of the latest warm-up across Kern. Widespread triple digit heat is likely in many neighborhoods.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 104 on Thursday. Northeast Kern, near Ridgecrest, could get close to 110.

Mountain towns are likely to heat up to the low-90s, and the KRV will be around 100 degrees, too.

The reason? Strong high pressure built into the desert southwest. This is likely to keep us hot through the weekend.

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