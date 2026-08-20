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Thursday expected to be the peak of the latest warm-up

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 20, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Thursday is expected to be the peak of the latest warm-up across Kern. Widespread triple digit heat is likely in many neighborhoods.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 104 on Thursday. Northeast Kern, near Ridgecrest, could get close to 110.

Mountain towns are likely to heat up to the low-90s, and the KRV will be around 100 degrees, too.

The reason? Strong high pressure built into the desert southwest. This is likely to keep us hot through the weekend.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Sunny

105° / 77°

0%

FridayFri

08/21/2026

Mostly Sunny

102° / 73°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/22/2026

Sunny

101° / 73°

0%

SundaySun

08/23/2026

Mostly Sunny

102° / 75°

0%

MondayMon

08/24/2026

Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/25/2026

Sunny

103° / 73°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/26/2026

Sunny

97° / 72°

9%

ThursdayThu

08/27/2026

Mostly Sunny

96° / 72°

0%