Thursday expected to mark official second heat wave of the year

Good morning! Hot temperatures remain in the forecast, and a heat advisory is still in effect for the San Joaquin Valley. This afternoon, many Kern communities have elevated fire danger.

Strong high pressure remains in control of our weather here on the West Coast, so temperatures are running hot once again this afternoon.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 102 on Thursday, and if that temperature verifies, we will officially be in our second heat wave of the year.

The Kern River Valley will be around 100 degrees today. Mountain communities will be in the upper-80s to low-90s, and the hot spots once again will be in the Indian Wells Valley. Ridgecrest has a forecast high of 108.

The Storm Prediction Center placed much of the county under elevated fire danger on Thursday. This is due to our continued heat, increased afternoon winds, and lowered humidity.

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