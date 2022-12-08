Thursday sees fog advisories in the morning, rain chances coming later

Well our Wednesday here in Bakersfield was not as rainy as Tuesday night was- just a little on the foggy side.

We are tracking some slight rain chances going into Thursday night and Friday morning, and those rain chances really amp up as we hit the weekend.

Bakersfield‘s high tomorrow is 57° and there is a dense fog advisory in effect for tomorrow morning until 11 a.m. for the Valley.

The Kern River Valley is seeing highs in the mid 50s tomorrow as well as cloudy skies.

Our Grapevine communities are all a bit cooler- seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 40s as we head into tomorrow.

The deserts will see mid to upper 50s going into tomorrow with mostly clear skies.

Kern county across-the-board is tracking a 10% chance of rain going into Friday, that goes up to 20% on Saturday and 90% on Sunday.

