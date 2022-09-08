Watch Now
Today is the last day of the Category 4 Heatwave here in California.

Records continue to be broken as we are coming out of unprecedented weather conditions. Next up is a chance of rain here in Kern County. Especially for our mountain communities.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

Good news in regards to our weather pattern.

Today is the last day of the Category Four Heatwave that we have been dealing with for several days.

Hundreds of records were either set, or broken as unprecedented weather makes its exit.

But more of these rare conditions are due to move in beginning tomorrow.

Hurricane Kay is moving North up The Baja Coast and will weaken and become a Tropical Depression.

Bringing a chance of rain to all of Southern California.

Expect thunderstorms in Mountain Areas as well as here on the Valley floor.

Our forecast high today is 107 degrees here in Bakersfield.

We will see partly cloudy skies, light winds and our air quality is now Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

