Tracking a brief warmup

June is the first day of "meteorological summer" but we're not dealing with summer-like weather.

While Thursday was definitely the warmest day of the week, Bakersfield's high of 85° was a touch below average for this time of year.

We will get a taste of summer soon, though.

Friday's weather will be relatively unchanged, but we'll warm up on Saturday and Sunday.

The Valley will spend this weekend in the 90s, and desert areas could see upper 90s!

80s are expected in the south mountains.

Thankfully, our warmup won't last long.

An upper level low will bring cooler weather into the forecast starting Monday and lasting most of next week.

It will also bring clouds and rain chances to Kern County.

We'll be watching the track of the low over the next few days, and keeping you updated on the potential for showers and storms.