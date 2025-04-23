Tracking a cooling trend heading into the weekend

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Temperatures are still on the warm side for most of Kern by the afternoon, but everyone will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

We're expecting 60s in the mountains, 70s for the KRV and 80s in the valley and desert. Winds are set to increase into the evening, and strong northwest gusts up to 30 mph are possible in the desert, mountains and west side valley hills. Bakersfield could feel a bit more of a breeze, too, with gusts up to 20 mph.

We have some big changes on the way heading into the weekend. We're tracking a strong cool air mass set to arrive from the Pacific Northwest by Friday and strengthen into Saturday. What that means for us is temperatures will drop into the weekend, winds are set to remain gusty in the mountains and desert, and there's a minor chance for passing showers on Saturday.

As this cool air arrives in California, light showers could develop. This system has quite a bit of moisture associated with it that brings rain chances up to 20% for Saturday. We're keeping a close eye on its progression, and we'll update you on those rain chances as it gets closer.

