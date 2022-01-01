Watch
Weather

Actions

Tracking a foggy start to the New Year

We've been tracking fog in our mountains New Year's eve
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC Weather
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 6:50 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 21:50:46-05

After a foggy end to our week for our mountain communities, we're in for more fog this weekend.

Fog is a possibility in the Valley Saturday, but not a sure thing.

Skies will have to clear out Friday night for that to happen, and again, its possible, but not a guarantee.

Skies will clear for the first day of the New Year though, and we'll enjoy a nice sunny January first across Kern County.

Those clear skies will be a problem for Saturday night.

That will allow temperatures to fall very quickly overnight, which will the potential for both some very cold overnight lows (at or below freezing for most of the county) and also some areas of dense fog.

Expect a cold, and likely foggy start to your Sunday!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018