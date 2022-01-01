Tracking a foggy start to the New Year

After a foggy end to our week for our mountain communities, we're in for more fog this weekend.

Fog is a possibility in the Valley Saturday, but not a sure thing.

Skies will have to clear out Friday night for that to happen, and again, its possible, but not a guarantee.

Skies will clear for the first day of the New Year though, and we'll enjoy a nice sunny January first across Kern County.

Those clear skies will be a problem for Saturday night.

That will allow temperatures to fall very quickly overnight, which will the potential for both some very cold overnight lows (at or below freezing for most of the county) and also some areas of dense fog.

Expect a cold, and likely foggy start to your Sunday!