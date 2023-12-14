Tracking another December warm up

We've got a few weather stories we're tracking over the next few days.

The first and most noticible will be an increase in temperatures.

Bakersfield hit 65° on Wednesday, and will be closer to 75° by Saturday, as a massive ridge of high pressure builds in.

The high pressure will also contribute to poor air quality on Thursday.

Fortunately, shifting winds on Friday should help clear our air, but the gusty south winds could lead to power shutoffs in some of our mountain areas.

But warmth, haze, and wind is not all we're tracking.

We've got two potential storm systems on the horizon as well.

The first will impact Kern Sunday through Tuesday, and should bring mostly light rain to the county.

The second is farther out, so details are less clear, but it has the potential to bring some heavier rain our way by the middle to end of next week.

We'll monitor both systems closely through the week!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

