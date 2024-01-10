Tracking another weak, cold storm

Another week, another weak storm to track!

Another low-moisture, cold storm system will move into Kern Wednesday evening into late Wednesday night.

Rain, snow, and wind will be the main impacts.

Rain totals will be low, a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch in the Valley.

Snow totals won't be that high, either.

Snow levels will initially start around 4,000 feet, but drop as low as 2,000 feet by late Wednesday night.

Accumulation at or below the 4,000 foot level, which includes Interstate 5 and Highway 58, will range from a trace to an inch or two.

Since it doesn't take much to slow down traffic over the passes, we'll watch road conditions closely Wednesday night.

Areas above 4,000 feet could get a few inches of accumulation, and the highest parts of Kern above 7,000 feet could get half a foot to a foot of snow!

Another snow related issue will be low visibility, especially since strong winds are forecast.

The strongest of those winds will be in the desert, where gusts could reach 70 miles per hour.

A High Wind Warning is in effect in those areas until Thursday morning.

