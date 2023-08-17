Tracking both monsoonal and tropical moisture

Monsoonal moisture continues to affect Kern County.

Another wave of showers and storms developed Wednesday afternoon, bringing brief heavy rain as well as thunder and lightning.

Showers will last into the evening before skies begin to clear.

Rain is not expected for Thursday, but heat and humidity remain in the forecast.

Bakersfield will be around 105° Thursday afternoon, and likely feel even hotter due to high humidity.

Looking ahead in the forecast, we've got the potential for more rain, as tropical moisture arrives in California late this weekend.

That moisture will be from newly formed Tropical Storm Hilary.

Hilary is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and move north over the next several days.

As it draws closer to California, cooler water temperatures should weaken the storm well below hurricane strength before it impacts the state.

The exact path of the storm as it approaches California isn't yet clear, but it's likely that Kern County sees at least some rain from the storm.

If the storm does hold on a track through California it's possible that much of the state, including Kern, could pick up some heavy rain, enough for flash flooding to develop.

For this reason we'll be keeping a very close eye on Hilary's movement and development, and keeping you updated as the track and impacts change.